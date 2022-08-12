Left Menu

Renowned singer Shivamogga Subbanna died due to heart attack on Thursday night. He was 83.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-08-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 09:53 IST
National Award-winning singer Shivamogga Subbanna passes away
Late singer Shivamogga Subbanna (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Renowned singer Shivamogga Subbanna died due to heart attack on Thursday night. He was 83. He breathed his last at Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru.

Shivamogga Subbanna was the first Kannadiga to win a National Award for playback singing for his song 'Kaadu Kudure Odi Banditta' in the film 'Kaadu Kudure'. He gained a lot of popularity by rendering songs written by Jnanpith Award-winning Kannada writer Kuvempu.

After learning about the unfortunate news, several netizens took to social media to pay their heartfelt condolences. "Had grown up listening to his amazing renditions of #Kannada Bhaavageete. His songs and unique voice will continue to mesmerise #music lovers forever...May his Aatman Attain Sadhgati Aum Shaanti," a Twitter user wrote.

"May his soul rest in peace," another one tweeted. Shivamogga Subbanna is survived by a wife, son, and daughter. Apart from enthralling the audience with his soulful songs, he also worked as an advocate. (ANI)

