Raju Srivastava remains on ventilator

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 18:48 IST
Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava continues to be ''critical and on ventilator'' in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the AIIMS here, hospital sources said on Friday.

The 58-year-old stand-up comic was admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday and later underwent angioplasty.

''Srivastava continues to be critical and on ventilator in the ICU,'' the source told PTI.

The comedian is being treated by Dr Nitish Naik, professor at the department of cardiology at the AIIMS.

The stand-up artist's business manager said there has not been any improvement in his condition.

''He is not in a conscious state. There is not much improvement in his health. His brain is not working. Doctors are saying wait and watch. Pray for his speedy recovery,'' Srivastav's business manager, told PTI.

The comic had a heart attack while exercising at a hotel's gym here.

Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show ''The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'' in 2005.

He has featured in Hindi films such as ''Maine Pyar Kiya'', ''Baazigar'', ''Bombay to Goa'' (remake) and ''Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya''. He was one of the contestants on ''Bigg Boss'' season three.

Srivastava is the current chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

