Left Menu

Ashton Kutcher remembers instance his nipples started bleeding while running

Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher recently recalled the moment when he ran into somewhat of a medical issue while training for the New York City Marathon.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 23:52 IST
Ashton Kutcher remembers instance his nipples started bleeding while running
Ashton Kutcher. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher recently recalled the moment when he ran into somewhat of a medical issue while training for the New York City Marathon. According to E! News, during his latest appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', Ashton shared that his nipples started bleeding while he was participating in a 17-mile training run to prepare for the New York City Marathon.

"My nipple started to bleed. I'm like, 'Is happening right now? My legs were fine, but my nipples were on fire. It's no joke, man," he shared with guest host David Alan Grier, who gifted Ashton with a pair of gold metallic nipple tassels. Though Ashton, who recently opened up about enduring another medical condition, seemed surprised by his injury, runner's nipple, which happens when your shirt continues to rub against your skin, is very common for those who go on longer runs. Runners sometimes use bandages or tape over their nipples to create a barrier between their clothes and skin, as per E! News.

The 'Two and a Half Men' actor further shared that he was running his first marathon to support his non-profit, Thorn. "We built this non-profit up that fights against the sexual exploitation of children. So, we build software that we deploy to law enforcement and companies to help them find kids that are being sexually exploited faster," Ashton noted, reported to E! News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder and more

Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022