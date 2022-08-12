Ashton Kutcher remembers instance his nipples started bleeding while running

Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher recently recalled the moment when he ran into somewhat of a medical issue while training for the New York City Marathon. According to E! News, during his latest appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', Ashton shared that his nipples started bleeding while he was participating in a 17-mile training run to prepare for the New York City Marathon.

"My nipple started to bleed. I'm like, 'Is happening right now? My legs were fine, but my nipples were on fire. It's no joke, man," he shared with guest host David Alan Grier, who gifted Ashton with a pair of gold metallic nipple tassels. Though Ashton, who recently opened up about enduring another medical condition, seemed surprised by his injury, runner's nipple, which happens when your shirt continues to rub against your skin, is very common for those who go on longer runs. Runners sometimes use bandages or tape over their nipples to create a barrier between their clothes and skin, as per E! News.

The 'Two and a Half Men' actor further shared that he was running his first marathon to support his non-profit, Thorn. "We built this non-profit up that fights against the sexual exploitation of children. So, we build software that we deploy to law enforcement and companies to help them find kids that are being sexually exploited faster," Ashton noted, reported to E! News. (ANI)

