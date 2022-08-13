Left Menu

Academy hails Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Despite low box-office collection so far, Aamir Khan's latest release 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is the official remake of Forrest Gump, has managed to win appreciation from many -- including The Academy. Yes, you read it right.

Despite low box-office collection so far, Aamir Khan's latest release 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is the official remake of Forrest Gump, has managed to win appreciation from many -- including The Academy. Yes, you read it right. On Saturday, the official Twitter page of The Academy shared a video featuring a compilation of scenes from 'Forrest Gump' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

In a tweet, The Academy hailed 'Laal Singh Chaddha' as a "faithful adaptation' of 'Forest Gump'. "Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth's sweeping story of a man who changes the world with kindness receives a faithful Indian adaptation in Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' feat. Aamir Khan in the role made famous by Tom Hanks," the tweet read.

The Academy further tweeted, "1994's 'Forrest Gump' was nominated for 13 Oscars including six wins for Best Actor (Tom Hanks), Directing (Robert Zemeckis) , Film Editing (Arthur Schmidt) , Best Picture (Wendy Finerman, Steve Tisch and Steve Starkey, Producers), Adapted Screenplay (Eric Roth)." Reacting to the post by The Academy, co-producer Ajit Andhare of Viacom18 Studios tweeted, "Finding a piece of academy & history through an Indian adaptation is a proud milestone. Congratulations everyone at @AKPPL_Official @Viacom18Studios. @atul_kulkarni, #AdvaitChandan #AamirKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan & wonderful cast & crew of #LaalSinghChadha this is your moment."

Advait Chandan's directorial 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was released on August 11. Apart from Aamir, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh are also a part of the film. As per industry expert Ramesh Bala, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' raked in around Rs 12 crores at the ticket windows on an opening day."#LaalSinghChaddha opens low yesterday..Day 1 Early Estimates for All-India Nett is around Rs 12 Crs," Bala tweeted.

The film clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan', which minted Rs 8.20 crore on day one. (ANI)

