Sharma shoots 68, moves to tied 12th

India's Shubhankar Sharma made a sharp move up with a solid 4-under 68 to get to 9-under which saw him rise to tied 12th in USD 1.5 million third International Series Singapore here on Saturday. Sharma's card may have looked even better but for a late bogey on 17th. But he quickly made up for it with a birdie on the 18th.

Veer Ahlawat continued to be the top Indian even though he barely made a move on the third day. He had a bogey on second and a birdie on 17th and parred the rest while missing a handful of birdie chances for an even 72. He stayed at 10-under but slipped from overnight third to tied eighth.

Sharma had six birdies against two bogeys and looked in fine form, setting himself up for a strong challenge on the final day.

Malaysian Gavin Green (72) maintained his lead but was joined by Phachara Khongwatmai (69) from Thailand. They were both at 14-under and led by one over Chinese-Taipei's Chan Shih-chang (66) and Thailand's Nitithorn Thippong (68), who had two eagles.

Nitithorn achieved the rare feat of making two eagles on par fours on the front, on three and nine.

Chan and Nitithorn were a shot behind the leaders, following rounds of 66 and 68 respectively, while England's Steve Lewton came in with a 69 to sit a stroke further back.

Jyoti Randhawa, who turned 50 in May this year, started on the 10th and double-bogeyed on the 11th. But he quickly turned things around with birdies on 13th, 14th and 18th to make the turn in 1-under 35. On the second nine, he had four birdies between third and eighth for a day's work of 67 as he moved to tied 20th, up from overnight tied 46th. Randhawa's eight Asian Tour wins include one in Singapore more than two decades ago in 2000. He also won once in Japan.

Rashid Khan (71) was tied 41st as was Ajeetesh Sandhu (70), while Gaganjeet Bhullar, winner in Indonesia last week, and SSP Chawrasia, both shot 72 and were tied 57th. Aman Raj, who had a stunning hole-in-one on the second day shot 73 and was tied 67th.

