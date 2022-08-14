Left Menu

It’s Har Din Triranga in Odisha’s Berhampur town

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 14-08-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 14:23 IST
It’s Har Din Triranga in Odisha’s Berhampur town
Indian flag Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of men in this southern Odisha town are hoisting the national flag every day for the last four years to create awareness of patriotic spirit among the people.

The group members assemble near the Jagannath temple in the Kamapalli area in the city every day at about 8 am where they hoist the national flag and salute it before commencing their daily work, since August 15, 2018. ''Not even a single day passed without hoisting the national tricolor, despite the rains and lockdown period'', said Ram Kumar Patra, who initiated the practice.

Patra, a social activist said they decided to hoist the tricolor every day to create awareness about the patriotic spirit among the people. ''We invite a new person from the city every day for flag hoisting. If no one is available, anyone from our group, even the priest of the nearby temple, hoist the flag and play the national anthem at 8 am,'' he said.

When the national anthem is played, even the passers-by on the road pause to pay respect to the tricolor, he said.

"We thanked the youths, especially Patra, for continuing to practice the spirit of patriotism among the people by hoisting the flag daily,'' said Subash Chandra Sahu, a doctor in the city, who hoisted the flag on Saturday.

Before 2018, they had only planned to hoist the national flag on Independence and Republic Days each year, said Ashok Nimai, who is participating in the flag hosting every day. "We feel very much proud of the country, when we hoist and salute the flag", added Maheswar Pani, the temple priest, who hoisted the flag several times.

Patra said one of the members of the group was assigned to down the flag before the sunset, as before the amendment of the flag code, allowed that the tricolour could be hoisted between sunrise and sunset.

He said they used the flag made in khadi and changed it every fortnight or month, when its colour faded or turned dirty due to dust. ''We have decided to continue it every day in future'', said Bapini Panda, another member of the group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022