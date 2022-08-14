Left Menu

Salman Rushdie off ventilator and condition improving, agent says

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 19:07 IST
Salman Rushdie, the acclaimed author who was hospitalized on Friday with serious injuries after being repeatedly stabbed at a public appearance in New York state, is off a ventilator and his condition is improving, his agent said on Sunday.

"He's off the ventilator, so the road to recovery has begun," his agent, Andrew Wylie, wrote in an email to Reuters. "It will be long; the injuries are severe, but his condition is headed in the right direction."

