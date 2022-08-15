‘CODA’ star Troy Kotsur's Oscar trophy and car were stolen, later recovered

Left Menu

Troy Kotsur Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

''CODA'' star Troy Kotsur has revealed his car was recently stolen with his Oscar trophy still inside, before the police recovered it. The actor was being honoured in his hometown Mesa, Arizona, on August 11 and he had brought the award with him to the ceremony when the incident happened.

Kotsur shared the news in a post on Twitter but has since deleted it. He had posed for a photo with police, thanking them for their efforts.

In a statement to entertainment outlet The Hollywood Reporter, a representative of the Mesa Police Department confirmed the incident and said Kotsur's car was located with two juvenile male suspects inside.

''The two juveniles admitted to the theft and were charged with Theft of Means of Transportation. ''They were remanded to the custody of the Maricopa County Juvenile Court System. Mr. Kotsur had his vehicle returned to him to include all the property that was inside,'' the police representative said.

Kotsur made history earlier this year after winning the best supporting actor Oscar for his role as Massachusetts fisherman Frank Rossi in ''CODA'', becoming the first deaf male, and the second deaf actor, to earn an Academy Award for acting.

