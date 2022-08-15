'83', 'Jalsa', 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' emerge big winners at 2022 IFFM Awards

Sports drama ''83'' and thriller movie ''Jalsa'' were the top winners at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2022, the organisers said Monday. According to the organisers, the award ceremony was hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and took place at the iconic Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday.

Kabir Khan was named the best director for ''83'', which also won the award for the best film. It was a triple feat for ''83'' as the event saw Ranveer Singh winning the best actor award for playing the role of Indian skipper Kapil Dev in the movie which chronicled India men's cricket team's journey to winning the 1983 World Cup trophy.

Singh thanked the IFFM jury members for bestowing him with the honour for ''83'', which he described as ''one of the most loved films in my career''. ''It'll always be one of the most cherished films in my filmography. But more than the accolades it's the process of making the film that I cherish the most. I am thankful to Kabir Sir for giving me this opportunity, for guiding me and for inspiring me. ''I share this honour with the cast and crew of 83 who are so dear to me, and with whom I share very very warm bond and I dedicate this honour to Kapil's Devils on whom this story is based a fine bunch of gentlemen who dared to dream and through their efforts and achievements showed us that we Indians can be the best in the world,'' the actor said in a statement.

Cricket great Dev, who was the guest of honour at the ongoing movie gala, was presented with the Lifestyle Achievement Award.

The award for best actress went to Shefali Shah for ''Jalsa'' and the Suresh Triveni-directed film was honoured with the 'Equality in Cinema' prize. ''Jalsa'', which was released on Prime Video, explored themes of social disparities and moral corruption.

While Shoojit Sircar (''Sardar Udham'') and Aparna Sen (''The Rapist'') were adjudged joint winners in the best director category, Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan won the Leadership in Cinema Award.

''I thank IFFM for giving me the Leadership in Cinema award, I am extremely ecstatic being considered for this prestigious award by the Victorian Government and the film festival. ''Even though this award is not for the best actor, I am very much certain to come back to the festival soon enough for the best actor award too as I am certain I'll soon get it,'' Bachchan said.

Actor Vaani Kapoor won the 'Disruptor in Cinema' award for ''Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'', in which she played the role of a trans woman.

Winning the award was a ''special and surreal'' feeling, said Kapoor.

''It's so special and kind of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and Mitu to recognise such a film and give so much dignity, respect and love and accept it and to have a great inclusion of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in a film festival,'' she added.

Anmol Sidhu's feature debut ''Jaggi'', a film set in Punjab's farmlands delving into sexual abuse, won the prize for best indie film.

Pakistani film ''Joyland'', debutant Saim Sadiq's Jury Prize winner at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival's Un Certain Regard section, won the best film from subcontinent award at the IFFM.

Payal Kapadia's acclaimed title ''A Night of Knowing Nothing'' emerged as the winner in the best documentary segment.

In the series section, Nikkhil Advani's ''Mumbai Diaries 26/11'' was named the best series along with lead star Mohit Raina winning the title of best actor in a series.

Popular actor Sakshi Tanwar, known for TV soaps ''Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii'', ''Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'' and film ''Dangal'', won the award in the best actress in a series for Netflix's ''Mai''. The 13th edition of the gala, being held in the Victorian capital both in person and virtually, will close on August 20.

