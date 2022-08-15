Left Menu

Johnny Depp all set to direct movie after 25 years

Johnny Depp has announced another project. And this time, he will be behind the camera! Following his victory in the defamation case against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has lined up another significant project.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 23:19 IST
Johnny Depp all set to direct movie after 25 years
Johnny Depp (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Johnny Depp has announced another project. And this time, he will be behind the camera! Following his victory in the defamation case against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has lined up another significant project.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor, on Monday, revealed that he will co-produce and direct a movie about the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani with Barry Navidi and Al Pacino. Depp, in his statement to Hollywood Reporter, said, "The saga of Mr. Modigliani's life is one that I'm incredibly honored and truly humbled to bring to the screen."

He added, "It was a life of great hardship but eventual triumph -- a universally human story all viewers can identify with." Well, this is not the first time that Depp will be directing a movie. The Oscar nominee last directed "The Brave" in 1997, starring himself and Marlon Brando.

Based on Dennis McIntyre's 1980 drama of the same name, 'Modigliani' follows the painter and sculptor through a tumultuous 48 hours in Paris in 1916 when he is unable to sell his work. According to Page Six, the movie's filming will start in Europe in the spring of 2023.

Though it is still not clear whether Depp will also act in this film, he will soon be seen on the big screen soon. The actor has already landed his first acting role, since winning the sensational, much-talked-about legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp secured a major victory in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard where he was awarded USD 10.35 million in damages on June 1 by a Virginia jury.

Heard too was awarded USD 2 million in damages on a single claim in her countersuit. Both of them recently appealed the verdict, as per Fox News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global
4
Instagram and Facebook are stalking you on websites accessed through their apps. What can you do about it?

Instagram and Facebook are stalking you on websites accessed through their a...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022