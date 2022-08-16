Nicholas Evans, author of 'The Horse Whisperer,' passes away at 72

Nicholas Evans, a British journalist and author best known for penning "The Horse Whisperer," which Robert Redford turned into a movie, has passed away from a heart attack, according to Variety. He was 72. "The "much-loved" novelist passed away on August 9 after suffering a heart attack. He led a full and happy life, in his home on the banks of the River Dart in Devon," Variety quoted a statement from United Agents.

Twenty million copies of Evans' 1995 book "The Horse Whisperer", which was translated in 40 languages, were sold worldwide, and it topped bestseller lists in 20 different nations. In 1993, Evans met a blacksmith in the southwest of England who told him about horse whisperers, people with the ability to speak to traumatised horses and help them heal.

The story was adapted into a Hollywood movie produced by and directed by Redford, also starred him alongside Scarlett Johansson, Kristin Scott Thomas and Sam Neill. This encounter served as the impetus for the creation of "The Horse Whisperer," which was published in 1994.

Evans studied law at Oxford after being born in Worcestershire in 1950. He worked as a journalist in the 1970s, covering the Beirut War while concentrating on US politics and international issues. He created documentaries on Laurence Olivier, Francis Bacon, and David Hockney for "The South Bank Show" when employed at London Weekend Television in the 1980s, as reported by Variety.

He worked as a screenwriter and television documentary producer before beginning work on his debut novel for "Murder by the Book," "Act of Betrayal," "Secret Weapon," and "Just Like a Woman." He also wrote the bestselling novels "The Loop" , "The Smoke Jumper", "The Divide" and "The Brave". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)