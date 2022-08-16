Left Menu

Kenya Barris to write and direct Warner Bros' 'Wizard of Oz' reboot

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris has been tapped by Warner Bros to write and direct their upcoming reimagining of fantasy classic Wizard of Oz.According to entertainment website Deadline, the film will be a modern version of the iconic musical featuring Judy Garland. Barris is currently busy with the post-production on his feature directorial debut You People.

Kenya Barris Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

''Black-ish'' creator Kenya Barris has been tapped by Warner Bros to write and direct their upcoming reimagining of fantasy classic Wizard of Oz''.

According to entertainment website Deadline, the film will be a modern version of the iconic musical featuring Judy Garland. The 1939 movie, an adaptation of L Frank Baum's book ''The Wonderful Wizard of Oz'', follows a Kansas farm girl named Dorothy who is swept away by a tornado and finds herself-- and her dog Toto -- in the colourful 'Land of Oz'. Barris is currently busy with the post-production on his feature directorial debut ''You People''. He is also writing a remake of the 1992 sports comedy "White Men Can't Jump," with rapper Jack Harlow on board to play the role that Woody Harrelson portrayed in the original film. Another retelling of ''The Wizard of Oz'' is in the works at New Line. The production house announced the project in February, with Nicole Kassell attached to direct.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

