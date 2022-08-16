Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee announce second pregnancy
Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee on Tuesday announced they are expecting their second child. The couple, who welcomed their baby girl Lianna in April, took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the news. ''Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that... this is one such blessing. coming soon to complete us. #babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddy again'' the duo wrote alongside a family photograph.
Choudhary, 38 and Bonnerjee, 34, have featured together on ''Ramayan'' and reality shows “Nach Baliye” and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5”.
The couple got married in 2011.
