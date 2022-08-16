Left Menu

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee announce second pregnancy

Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee on Tuesday announced they are expecting their second child. babyno2 mommieagain ontheway pregnancydiaries daddy again the duo wrote alongside a family photograph.Choudhary, 38 and Bonnerjee, 34, have featured together on Ramayan and reality shows Nach Baliye and Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.The couple got married in 2011.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-08-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 12:22 IST
Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee on Tuesday announced they are expecting their second child. The couple, who welcomed their baby girl Lianna in April, took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the news. ''Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that... this is one such blessing. coming soon to complete us. #babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddy again'' the duo wrote alongside a family photograph.

Choudhary, 38 and Bonnerjee, 34, have featured together on ''Ramayan'' and reality shows “Nach Baliye” and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5”.

The couple got married in 2011.

