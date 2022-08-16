People flocked to see patriotic films on Independence Day in 1947

Seventy-five years ago on Independence Day nationalist feelings ran high and cinema halls showing patriotic films were full, thanks to the feeling of jubilation over the country’s new found freedom.

The euphoria lasted for weeks and patriotic films hit the screens one after another, evoking good response. Cinema halls, to which the people of the country had limited access under British rule, showcased such films back-to-back.

On that momentous day Talkie Show House, one of the oldest single screens in the city, screened Sudhir Bandhu's ‘Bandemataram’ a film made in 1946 featuring Molina Devi and Chhabi Biswas.

Chhabi Biwas later became famous for his performances in Tapan Sinha’s ‘Kabuliwala’ and Satyajit Ray’s ‘Jalsaghar’, ‘Devi’ and ‘Kanchenjungha’. Malina Devi acted in both Bengali and Hindi films.

A couple of cinema halls in north, central and south Kolkata screened 'Swapno o Sadhana' (Dreams and Pursuit) a romantic film, which drew huge crowds.

Directed by Agradoot, a unique group of film technicians signing collectively as director, the film had Sandhyarani and Jahar Gangopadhyay in the lead roles.

Another patriotic film 'Muktir Bandhan' (The Bond of Freedom) was released in Bengal theatres on August 1, 1947. The film was made by Akhil Neogi and had yesteryear actors Rajlakshmi Devi and Tara Bhaduri in pivotal roles.

‘Jayatu Netaji’, a documentary which had the video recording of Netaji's birthday celebrations by Indian National Army and Major General Shahnawaz was screened before the main feature film at Chhaya and Purna cinemas, according to Anjan Bose, the managing director of Aurora Film Corporation, which had distributed the film.

The documentary had begun with the national anthem and ended with the national song. Debjiban Basu, owner of Basusree cinema hall in south Kolkata, recalled having heard stories of enthusiasm among cinephiles of those days.

“Our hall was inaugurated in December 1947. From what I had heard there were not too may halls back then, but the people of Kolkata were always culturally inclined. Patriotic films mostly struck a chord with common people at that point of time,” he said.

Well-known director Sandip Ray said that films made in the 1940s were “filled with hope and optimism”.

“Back then, filmmakers were looking for new ideas and novel approaches as it was a fresh start for all of them and the entire country,” he added.

Film maker Goutam Ghosh said the new Bengali films released then and the subsequent ones and the huge response they got indicated that people were looking in hope at a new dawn.

