Left Menu

Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza welcomes first child with husband Mohammed Asaduddin

Tennis player Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza and her husband Mohammed Asaduddin welcomed their first child. Anam shared the news on her social media account.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 21:44 IST
Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza welcomes first child with husband Mohammed Asaduddin
Sania Mirza and her sister Anam Mirza (Image SOurce: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tennis player Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza and her husband Mohammed Asaduddin welcomed their first child. Anam shared the news on her social media account. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anam dropped a series of pictures from her maternity photoshoot.

"Yesterday, we were blessed with our babygirl, "Dua". She's doing well and so am I. Please keep Our Dua in your duas," she captioned the post. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChT6xuEPmp6/

As soon as she shared the news, her fans and friends dropped their wishes. Singer Neeti Mohan chimed into the comment section and wrote, "Dua is a beautiful name. We can't wait to hug you new mommy. Hope you n Dua and are doing well."

Other users dropped congratulatory messages on her post. Anam who is quite active on social media shared her entire journey of pregnancy with fans.

On Monday, Anam shared the news with an animated picture of baby girl. The picture reads, "It is a little boss lady. #BabyAnamAsad is here." https://www.instagram.com/p/ChQo99EvQbm/

Alongside the post, she posted heart emojis in the caption The couple's well-wishers showered their wishes in the comment section.

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder wrote, "Yayyyyyy finally!! Bless bless bless." Actor Huma Qureshi also extended her wishes. She wrote, "Congratulations."

Unversed, Mohammed Asaduddin who is a cricketer and son of a politician, former caption of Indian cricket team Mohammad Azharuddin. Anam and Asad married each other in a grand ceremony in 2019 in Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022