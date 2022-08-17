Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-08-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 10:43 IST
Robert De Niro to star in in Warner Bros mob drama film ‘Wise Guys’
Robert De Niro Image Credit: Flickr
Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro is set to play the lead in filmmaker Barry Levinson's mob drama ''Wise Guys'' set at Warner Bros.

''Wise Guys'' is a period piece centered on Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, a pair of Italian Americans running two separate crime families during the mid-20th century.

According to the entertainment website Deadline, De Niro will be taking on both key roles in the film scheduled to be released theatrically.

''Goodfellas'' scribe Nicholas Pileggi has penned the script.

''Wise Guys'' marks De Niro and Levinson's fifth collaboration following Emmy-nominated HBO TV movies ''The Wizard of Lies'', ''What Just Happened'', ''Wag the Dog'' and ''Sleepers''.

