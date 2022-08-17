Left Menu

Shefali Shah tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Shefali Shah on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated herself.Shah, who recently won the best actress trophy at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne IFFM Awards 2022 for the Prime Video movie Jalsa, said she will be under home quarantine.I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-08-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 14:10 IST
Shefali Shah Image Credit: Twitter (@ShefaliShah_)
Actor Shefali Shah on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated herself.

Shah, who recently won the best actress trophy at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2022 for the Prime Video movie ''Jalsa'', said she will be under home quarantine.

''I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated me and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctor,'' she wrote on Instagram.

The 49-year-old actor also requested everyone who came in her contact to get tested immediately.

Shah will next be seen in the second season of the Netflix series ''Delhi Crime'', scheduled to arrive on August 26.

