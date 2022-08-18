Left Menu

Pray 'Janmashtami' inspires us to follow path of virtue in thought, words & action: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of Janmashtami and prayed that the festival inspires all to follow the path of virtue in ones thought, words and action.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 17:20 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of Janmashtami and prayed that the festival inspires all to follow the path of virtue in one's thoughts, words, and actions. In a message, the president said Lord Krishna's life and teachings included the message of well-being and virtue. "He propagated the concept of 'Nishkam Karma' and enlightened the people about the attainment of the ultimate truth through the path of 'Dharma'. I pray that this festival of Janmashtami inspires us to follow the path of virtue in our thought, words, and action," Murmu said.

The president extended warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué.

