Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, who has been in the intensive care unit of AIIMS for nine days following a heart attack, continues to be on the ventilator and is critical, sources said Thursday.Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here after he suffered a heart attack on August 10.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 18:29 IST
Raju Srivastava critical, still on life support
Raju Srivastava (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, who has been in the intensive care unit of AIIMS for nine days following a heart attack, continues to be on the ventilator and is critical, sources said Thursday.

Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. The 58-year-old stand-up comic underwent an angioplasty the same day.

''He continues to be on life support and his health condition is critical. He has suffered brain damage. He has not yet gained consciousness,'' a source told PTI.

As worries mounted over the state of his health and some speculated that he was brain dead, his daughter Antara told PTI that ''doctors are still treating him''. She said she would not be able to comment further.

Srivastava, a stand-up comic who joined the BJP in 2014, was trending on Twitter on Thursday with many posts speculating about his health. Last week, Srivastava's family released a statement on his official Instagram page, saying his condition was ''stable'' and requesting people to ''ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated''.

A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Srivastava catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show ''The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'' in 2005.

Srivastava has also featured in Hindi films such as ''Maine Pyar Kiya'', ''Baazigar'', the remake of ''Bombay to Goa'' and ''Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya''. He is the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

