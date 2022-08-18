Left Menu

Punjab CM orders upgrade of roads connecting Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara

Mann said, The martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh along with Mata Gujriji at this pious land had since ages inspired Punjabis to fight against injustice, tyranny and oppression. Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh were the sons of 10th Sukh Guru Gobind Singh.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-08-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 22:02 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday ordered the upgrade of five link roads connecting Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib at a cost of Rs 8.19 crore.

A major facelift of Fatehgarh Sahib town is also being planned, he said.

''This sacred land is a source of inspiration for not only Sikhs but the entire humanity as all of them converge here every year to pay respect to 'chotta sahibzadas' (Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh) and Mata Gujri on their martyrdom day,'' said the CM.

In a statement, Mann said to facilitate the thousands of pilgrims coming annually to pay respect at this holy place, five link roads will be strengthened and upgraded.

He said these roads are--GT Road to Sirhind city via Khanpur, Sirhind Road to Bhari Khedi via Talanian-Ferozepur-Raipur Majri, Gurdwara Sri Jyoti Sarup Sahib to Mandofal, Madhopur to Brahammajra Sadhugarh Road via Sadde Majra and Sheikpura to Khanpur via Kusht Ashram.

Mann said an amount worth Rs 8.17 crore will be spent on undertaking this work. The CM said he will personally monitor this work to ensure that it is completed in a time bound manner.

Mann said, ''The martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh along with Mata Gujriji at this pious land had since ages inspired Punjabis to fight against injustice, tyranny and oppression.'' Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh were the sons of 10th Sukh Guru Gobind Singh. He said the supreme sacrifice made by the younger Sahibzadas at a tender age hardly finds any parallel in world history.

