Akshay Kumar-led 'Cuttputlli' sets September 2 premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Psychological thriller Cuttputlli, headlined by superstar Akshay Kumar, will be releasing on Disney Hotstar on September 2. Produced by industry veteran Vashu Bhagnani, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari of Bell Bottom fame.Kumar, who plays a police officer in the film, shared the release date on his Twitter page.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 11:16 IST
Psychological thriller ''Cuttputlli'', headlined by superstar Akshay Kumar, will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2. Produced by industry veteran Vashu Bhagnani, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari of ''Bell Bottom'' fame.

Kumar, who plays a police officer in the film, shared the release date on his Twitter page. ''Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur main…sab #Cuttputlli hain. Dropping on @DisneyPlusHS , 2nd September,'' the actor tweeted alongside a teaser of the movie. ''Cuttputlli'' has screenplay and dialogues by Aseem Arrora, whose credits include ''Bell Bottom'' and ''Ek Villain Returns''. The film is lensed by National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi.

The film is also produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment.

