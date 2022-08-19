Salman Khan flaunts long hair as he shoots for his upcoming film in Ladakh

Left Menu

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, on Friday, dropped a picture on his social media in which he flaunts his long hair as shoots for his upcoming project in Leh Ladakh.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, on Friday, dropped a picture on his social media in which he flaunts his long hair as shoots for his upcoming project in Leh Ladakh. Taking to Instagram, the 'Sultan' actor shared the picture which he captioned, "Leh.. Ladakh ..."

In the picture, Salman could be seen posing his back to the camera lens with long hair, with a black motorcycle standing behind him. Recently Salman along with actor Pooja Hegde headed to Ladakh, to shoot the next schedule of their upcoming family entertainer film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

Pooja, on the other hand also shared a video on Instagram stories from the hill station. Earlier, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor shared his long-haired look from 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', when he started shooting for the big budgeted project.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Zaheer Iqbal, Shehnaaz Gill and south actor Venkatesh Daggubati. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the project due to unknown reasons.

Apart from 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', the 'Wanted' actor will be also seen in Yash Raj Film's upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023. It has been speculated that actor Emraan Hashmi will be portraying a negative role opposite Salman in the third instalment of the film. The makers are yet to make an official announcement.

Reportedly, Salman will be having a special guest appearance role in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming thriller film 'Pathaan'. He will be also seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming film 'Kick 2' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

