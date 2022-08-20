Left Menu

Folk arts' legacy need to be preserved, developed: Raj Min

ICCR president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said it is important that an initiative has been taken by Raj Bhavan to interact with folk artists.ICCR is working towards taking the Indian culture to faraway countries through its art, a release said.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday called for preserving and developing the legacy of folk arts. Addressing the 'Kala Samvad' program organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) at Raj Bhavan.

He said there are 'gharanas' (families) of folk artists in Rajasthan who have preserved the cultural heritage from generation to generation.

He called upon artists to work together with the government and society for documenting the cultural heritage. ICCR president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said it is important that an initiative has been taken by Raj Bhavan to interact with folk artists.

ICCR is working towards taking the Indian culture to faraway countries through its art, a release said. The governor and president also interacted one-on-one with the folk artists and discussed their future plans. They also released a book titled 'Kala-Man' in Raj Bhavan.

