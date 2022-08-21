Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Bhola Shankar' sets April 2023 release date
Superstar Chiranjeevis upcoming Telugu film Bhola Shankar will be released in theatres on April 14, 2023, the makers announced on Sunday. Production banner AK Entertainment shared the news in a post on Twitter to celebrate the superstars 67th birthday.Wishing The Swagster of INDIAN CINEMA KChiruTweets A Very Happy Birthday.
Superstar Chiranjeevi's upcoming Telugu film ''Bhola Shankar'' will be released in theatres on April 14, 2023, the makers announced on Sunday. Production banner AK Entertainment shared the news in a post on Twitter to celebrate the superstar's 67th birthday.
''Wishing The Swagster of INDIAN CINEMA @KChiruTweets A Very Happy Birthday. #BholaShankar ARRIVING in theatres Worldwide on 14th April,2023'' read the post.
The film is directed by Meher Ramesh, known for the Prabhas-starrer ''Billa'' and Kannada film ''Veera Kannadiga''. ''Bhola Shankar'' stars Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia opposite Chiranjeevi.
The movie is produced by Ramabhrahmam Sunkara with music by Mahati Swara Sagar.
