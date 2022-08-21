Shefali Shah tests negative for COVID-19

Actor Shefali Shah on Sunday said she has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. Shah had shared her diagnosis on Wednesday and had said that she will be under home quarantine.

In a post on Instagram, the 49-year-old actor said she was feeling fine and will resume work soon.

''Yasss!!! I have tested negative. I'm absolutely fine and can resume work now. ''Thanks to the doctors and thank you so so much everyone for your blessings, prayers, concern and love. Please stay safe and take care of yourself,'' Shah wrote.

The actor recently won the best actress trophy at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2022 for the Prime Video movie ''Jalsa''.

Shah will next be seen in the second season of Netflix series ''Delhi Crime'', scheduled to arrive on August 26.

