Left Menu

"Have rediscovered myself as actor," says Parineeti Chopra

Actor Parineeti Chopra is extremely happy as three of her films 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' (SAPF), 'The Girl On The Train' and 'Saina' have become award season favourites.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-08-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 11:12 IST
"Have rediscovered myself as actor," says Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Parineeti Chopra is extremely happy as three of her films 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' (SAPF), 'The Girl On The Train' and 'Saina' have become award season favourites. The films have collectively scored 16 nominations at Filmfare, 10 out of them won by SAPF, including the prestigious Best Actress nomination for Parineeti.

Excited about the same, Parineeti said, "To see how well three of my films - Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl On The Train and Saina have been received by audiences and now, at award ceremonies, is a huge motivator for an artiste like me. People have said that I have rediscovered myself as an actor and pushed myself to do well in a changing landscape of cinema in India given the pandemic." She added, "It's hugely validating for me to taste success in this period where everything is in flux and we are recalibrating ourselves. With the pandemic, the taste and preferences of the audience have changed across the board. They want to only engage with exceptional content and I'm so happy that they have appreciated my films. I'm hugely proud that these three films collectively have 16 nominations at Filmfare, with one of my precious films SAPF scoring 10 nominations, including Best Actress for me!"

Parineeti said that she focuses on "picking projects that speak to my heart and constantly keep the audience in the mind because people want to see clutter-breaking films." "I will continue to hunt for the scripts and roles that I can take on to disrupt," she concluded.

In November 2022, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with veteran stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in 'Uunchai'. Produced by Rajshri Productions, 'Uunchai' is slated to hit the theatres on November 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Lumpy skin disease in cattle spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dead so far

Lumpy skin disease in cattle spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dea...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022