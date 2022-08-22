Apple series 'My Glory Was I Had Such Friends' scrapped after Jennifer Garner's departure

Hollywood studio Apple is not going ahead with the series ''My Glory Was I Had Such Friends'' after lead star Jennifer Garner exited the project. Apple had handed a straight to series order in 2018 for the show, based on Amy Silverstein’s novel of the same title, reported entertainment news outlet.

Sources told the outlet that Garner, 50, left the series, which hailed from JJ Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros TV, due to scheduling reasons.

The show would have marked a reunion between Garner and Abrams, who had collaborated on the hit ABC series “Alias”.

Garner, best known for featuring in movies such as ''3 Going on 30'', ''Pearl Harbor'', ''Ghosts of Girlfriends Past'', ''Dallas Buyers Club'' and ''Love Simon'', is currently working on another Apple series, ''The Last Thing He Told Me''.

An adaptation of Laura Dave’s bestselling novel, the limited series is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)