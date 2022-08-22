CM Gehlot to inaugurate Rajasthan Mahila Nidhi Cooperative Credit Federation on August 26

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will inaugurate the Rajasthan Mahila Nidhi Cooperative Credit Federation, a financing vehicle for women self-help groups, at a function here on Women's Equality Day on August 26.

Around 10,000 women beneficiaries of various scheme and SHG members will participate in the state-level function at the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre. Many self-help group members will witness live telecast of the event in district headquarters.

Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Ramesh Chand Meena will attend the function.

Aparna Arora, Principal Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, said various events are being organised for five days on the occasion of Women's Equality Day.

On the occasion, many films related to women empowerment will be screened and various schemes launched. Awards will be given to the Rajivika community cadre for outstanding social services.

Arora said the five-day festival would begin with an exhibition of SHG products at the Jawahar Kala Kendra on Tuesday.

