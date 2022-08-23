Taiwan will continue to work with U.S. on bolstering its defences, president says

Taiwan will continue to work with the United States on bolstering its defences, President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting group from Stanford University on Tuesday.

"As Taiwan stands on the front line of authoritarian expansionism we continue to bolster our defence autonomy, and we will also continue to work with the United States on this front," she said in comments streamed live on her social media pages.

