Check what Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday hate about each other

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are out and about promoting their upcoming film 'Liger'. The duo shares great chemistry on-screen but fans are also loving their off-screen bond! On Monday, Vijay and Ananya were in New Delhi to promote 'Liger'. While speaking to ANI, the duo revealed what they absolutely love, hate, and well, let's say tolerate about each other.

When asked what she hates about Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya chuckled and said, "I hate that sometimes I just don't know what's going on in his head, I can't figure out what he's thinking." Vijay, on the other hand, revealed that Ananya has a terrible taste in coffee. He said, "I hate her coffee ...its terrible. She has a terrible taste in coffee."

Vijay also revealed that he loves that Ananya has achieved so much at the age of 23. He said, "I don't know if it's love but I really admire what she is doing at this age I don't think at 23 I was able to do the things she is doing." Ananya also heaped praises on Vijay and revealed that she loves his guts!

"I love his guts...in general. About his choices, in movies, the way he conducts himself...his guts in life," said Ananya. Vijay also said that he tolerates Ananya's questions. While Ananya revealed she tolerates how Vijay is not appreciative of her when she gets good food.

Ananya and Vijay said that they are very excited and also nervous for the release of their film. The duo has toured over 17 cities across India, as a part of promotions. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya's first multi-lingual film. (ANI)

