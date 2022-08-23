Left Menu

BJP leader, ex-'Bigg Boss' contestant Sonali Phogat, 42, dies in Goa

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actress Sonali Phogat died in Goa, police confirmed on Tuesday. She was 42.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 23-08-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 11:34 IST
Late actor Sonali Phogat (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actress Sonali Phogat died in Goa, police confirmed on Tuesday. She was 42. As per reports, the 'Big Boss 14' participant suffered a heart attack this morning.

DGP Jaspal Singh confirmed Sonali Phogat's demise. Sonali Phogat, who hailed from Haryana, contested the last assembly election from Haryana from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi. She also appeared in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' in 2020.

Hours before her sudden demise, Sonali Phogat had posted some pictures and videos of herself on Instagram. In the images, she was seen flaunting her pink dupatta. In 2016, Sonali Phogat made her acting debut with the TV show 'Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma'. She was also a part of the web series, 'The Story Of Badmashgarh' in 2019.

She had rose to fame with her videos on TikTok that had a huge following. In the year 2020 she made headlines for thrashing a Market Committee Official in Hisar.

Several videos of the incident circulated on social media in which Sonali Phogat was seen slapping the individual identified as Sultan Singh. The late BJP leader then removed her footwear and began hitting the man with it.

More details regarding Sonali Phogat's death are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

