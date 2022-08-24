Left Menu

BTS to hold 'free in-person' concert on Oct 15 for '2030 Busan World Expo' bid support

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 11:14 IST
BTS members (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
K-pop sensation BTS will headline ''a free in-person concert'' on October 15 to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, announced their management agency BigHit Music on Wednesday.

Titled 'Yet to Come', the show will be held at Busan Ilgwang special stage at 6 pm KST (9.30 pm IST). ARMY, the fan group of BTS, will also be able to catch the concert online via live streaming on fan community forum Weverse. ''We are holding a free in-person concert, Live Play, and online live streaming of World Expo 2030 Busan Korea Concert BTS in Busan.

''We hope ARMY from all around the world will send a lot of support to BTS's special performance to promote Busan's bid for World Expo 2030,'' BigHit Music said in a statement shared on Weverse.

The group will perform at the global concert as part of their duties as ambassadors of the 'Busan World Expo 2030'.

BTS is currently on a break as a unit with members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin V and Jungkook pursuing solo projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

