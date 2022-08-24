Dejavu Entertainment and Events expands their business into Bollywood & weddings with ace entrepreneur Sahil Suri

Bollywood is our lifeline! Don't you wake up to the latest showbiz news and sleep by watching movies or series? We all do! Every heart's desire is to collude with the illustrious film industry and its people. Likewise, Dejavu Entertainment and Events is hot to trot to extend its staggering service range to Bollywood movies and weddings.

While Dejavu Entertainment and Events is already treasured for curating the iconic Bollywood-themed parties, we are now very excited to see what they have in store for movies and wedding scenarios. This expansion to the biggest entertainment source can benefit Dejavu Entertainment and Events heftily in association with Delhi-based entrepreneur Sahil Suri, who recently partnered with Dejavu for a big expansion.

Taking this hot expansion news, here's what Rahul Kaul, the founder of Dejavu, shared. He said, ''Bollywood is the ultimate destination for every entertainment freak. A lot of celebs have already been a part of our events. And now we are ready to enlarge our circle by including Bollywood movies and weddings in it. After all, they are always the talk of the town, and who doesn't want to be a part of this?'' Did you know? Dejavu parties and events mark the presence of several illustrious names from Tinseltown, like Kartik Aaryan, Nora Fatehi, Sunny Leone, Shah Rukh Khan, Nargis Fakhri, Akshay Kumar, B Praak, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and many, many more. Even the DJs at Dejavu events are the best in Bollywood, like DJ Chetas, DJ Lemon, DJ Aqeel, etc.

Dejavu Entertainment and Events has been designing remarkable parties for over a decade. They are one of the best party hosts in Dubai and are especially loved for Bollywood nights. A Dejavu party is something that you never want to miss. Their major venues include some of the top-notch clubs and lounges in Dubai, like Inka, Boudoir, Opus, etc. We wish them all the best for their expansion in Bollywood and hope they take the industry by storm.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)