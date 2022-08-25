Left Menu

John Abraham ready for 'mission of a lifetime' in 'Pathaan' first look

After the success of Ek Villain Returns, Bollywood star John Abraham is once again armed and dangerous as the antagonist of the upcoming action film Pathaan.The movie is headlined by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who returns to the big screen after a gap of five years.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 12:45 IST
John Abraham ready for 'mission of a lifetime' in 'Pathaan' first look
Bollywood star John Abraham Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

After the success of ''Ek Villain Returns'', Bollywood star John Abraham is once again armed and dangerous as the antagonist of the upcoming action film ''Pathaan''.

The movie is headlined by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who returns to the big screen after a gap of five years. Directed by Siddharth Anand of ''War'' fame, ''Pathaan'' also stars Deepika Padukone.

Abraham shared his first look from the film in a Twitter post on Thursday.

''The mission of a lifetime is about to start. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,'' he wrote.

The hero is only as good as the villain, said Anand.

''John Abraham is the antagonist, the villain of 'Pathaan'. And I have always believed in the fact that the villain's projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero's. ''Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John! We wanted to present John in a super slick avatar,'' the director said in a statement.

The release of Abraham's first glimpse as the villain comes a month after the makers unveiled Padukone's look.

Anand, also known for ''Bang Bang!'', ''Bachna Ae Haseeno'', and ''Salaam Namaste'', said the audience has only seen the tip of the iceberg with the posters of the ''Pathaan'' star cast.

''Every announcement of 'Pathaan' is like revealing a piece of an epic puzzle, in front of the curious eyes of the fans and audiences, leading right up to our release day. ''We aspire for every asset of 'Pathaan' to be a big talking point mainly because, we fortunately, have the content to create that buzz... I can assure you that nothing can prepare you for the action spectacle that is coming your way,'' he added.

A Yash Raj Films production, the movie is slated to hit the screens on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022