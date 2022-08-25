CONTRIVANCE Artist Guild presents - ‘Monsoon Strokes’

Eminent artists from Bengal presenting a visual art exhibition Mumbai, August 25: CONTRIVANCE Artist Guild (Estd. 1979), a group of eminent and well-known artists from Bengal are presenting 'Monsoon Strokes’ a visual art exhibition that is inspired by the beauty of monsoon, traditional Indian, mythical and historical themes, as well as expressions of the artists’ personal voyages. This is the 62ndgroup show which is showcased at the prestigious Jehangir Art Gallery, Auditorium Hall, Mumbai from 23rd to 29th August 2022. There are nine painters, three sculptors, and one printmaker who have put together this beautiful art show for art lovers.

Created by members of a special artist guild that has existed since 1979, these artists have come all the way from Bengal to display their various art forms. Since 1979, leaders of this group have worked diligently to plan painting and sculpture exhibitions in various galleries in different cities, and across borders effectively, promoting art and artists in the current contemporary art scene.

Talking about ‘Monsoon Strokes’ by CONTRIVANCE Artist Guild, Mr. Amit Mitra, Curator of the Exhibition said, “We are very thrilled to showcase the ‘Monsoon Strokes’ which is our 62nd group art show happening in the prestigious Jehangir Art Gallery, Auditorium Hall, Mumbai from 23rd-29th August 2022. During the pandemic when there were no art exhibitions happening in the country, we managed to conduct our 60th and 61st group show in UK at Bricklane Art Gallery and October Gallery in collaboration with Abundant Art Gallery, London. This is our first exhibition in India post-COVID and we are expecting overwhelming footfalls by the art loversof Mumbai.” He further added, “We’re very thankful to our audience across India and abroad for loving and supporting the artist’s paintings and work at the CONTRIVANCE Artist Guildand, I would like to thank Mr. Koushik Chatterjee,mentor of Abundant Art Gallery, London especially for being a part of the lighting ceremony during the inauguration function at Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai.” “Apart from these art exhibitions we also organize artist camps where both senior artists, as well as junior artists, participate to create beautiful artworks together. The paintings and sculptures represent different styles from photo realism to impressionism as well as expressionism. Our group has eminent and renowned artists from Bengal who represents a range of expressions, creativity, and themes, which can amaze anyone and sweep you off your feet. Therefore, we invite Mumbaikars and art lovers to visit our exhibition to support and motivate our artists”. In the past two years, Covid has badly affected the economy and the livelihood of these artists and artisans practicing different art forms. The pandemic restricted their work with almost no demand for art and no platform to showcase their talent. But CONTRIVANCE Art Guild has constantly strived to showcase the talent of the Bengal artists in front of the world.

The eminent artists who are participating in the painting category are Animesh Biswas, Bikas Mukherjee, Dipankar Mukherjee, Joydeep Chatterjee, Malay Datta, Nripen Nath, Mohi Paul, Srimanta Das, and Sushanta Roy.

Sudip Saha will be showcasing various media including linocut, woodcut, unocut, etc in the Printmaking category.

Ajay Kumar Das, Chandan Roy, and Pradip Sur are showcasing their masterpieces in the sculpture category. ‘Monsoon Strokes’ by CONTRIVANCE Art Guild is aone-of-a-kind opportunity to rediscover the flavour of Indian contemporary art and its current tendencies. Do not miss this one for the love of the monsoon taking place at the Jehangir Art Gallery (Auditorium Hall), 161B, Mahatma Gandhi Rd, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai, from 23rd to 29th August 2022, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm.

