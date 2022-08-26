Prime Video sets September 30 premiere date for 'My Best Friend's Exorcism'

Horror movie ''My Best Friend’s Exorcism'', an adaptation of Grady Hendrix'S cult hit novel of the same name, will start streaming on Prime Video from September 30. Set in 1988, the story follows the relationship between Abby and Gretchen, two best friends and sophomores in high school.

“Their friendship is tested when an evening of skinny-dipping goes wrong, and Gretchen begins to act differently and followed by bizarre occurrences. After some investigating, Abby begins to horrifyingly suspect that her friend may be possessed by a demon force,” the plotline reads.

Damon Thomas, known for his work on critically-acclaimed series ''Killing Eve'' and ''Dracula'', has directed the movie from a script penned by Jenna Lamia.

The film stars Elsie Fisher, Amiah Miller, Cathy Ang, Rachel OgechiKanu and Christopher Lowell.

