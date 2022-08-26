Sweet Home Season 2 updates: Everything we know so far

The highly anticipated Sweet Home Season 2 is under production now. For fans, the long 18-month wait period was worth the rewards. In addition to Season 2, Netflix has renewed the K-drama for a third season. The filming for Seasons 2 and 3 will be done back to back, with a small break in between.

The South Korean series, Sweet Home (Korean: 스위트홈; RR: Seuwiteuhom) is based on a Naverwebtoon of the same name by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan.

The series tells the story of Cha Hyun-soo as he leaves his home and moves into an apartment after an unexpected family tragedy. But he finds some monsters are trying to wipe out humanity in the apartment. Inhabitants of the apartment are trapped inside the building, realizing that monsters are lurking everywhere outside. Hyun-su and other residents shield themselves inside the building in the hope of surviving as long as they can.

The series is produced by Studio Dragon, who made several other, popular K-Dramas such as My Holo Love, Love Alarm, Arthdal Chronicles and Crash Landing on You.

Fans are excited about the renewal of the k-drama, as they will now see leftover cliffhangers in Seasons 2 and 3 resolved. After Sweet Home debuted on Netflix on December 2020, it gained positive reviews across the world. The series recorded over 1.2 billion net views.

The sci-fi drama, Sweet Home ends by showing Cha Hyun-soo (played by Song Kang) and the other residents of apartment 1410 in Green Home trying to survive. The Sweet Home Season 2 could pick the story from there. Cha Hyun-soo shifted to a new apartment after the death of his family in a car accident.

In the apartment he found humans turning into dreadful monsters. His life became disturbed after shifting to Green Home. It seems Sweet Home Season 2 might pick from the end of the first season to answer the unsolved questions.

We saw Lee Eun-hyuk (Lee Do-hyun) buried under the rubble of the apartment block and it is a big question whether he is alive. Pyeon Sang-Wook (Lee Jin-wook) was seen dead in the pool, but it is not clear if he would turn into a monster. It is also unclear how the army will save the remaining survivors from monsters and how Cha Hyun-soo will survive.

Considering the plot, it is likely that most of the stars including Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young and Lee Do-hyun will return in Sweet Home Season 2. As we are getting two more seasons, some new actors might also be added to the K-drama.

In terms of the release date of Sweet Home Seasons 2 and 3, as the production has begun for both seasons, fans can see season 2 premiering sometime in early 2023 and season 3 at the end of the same year.

The release dates for both seasons of Sweet Home are yet to be announced. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more updates!

