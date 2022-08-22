TvN’s Alchemy of Souls returns after a break & reclaims its high viewership ratings

The ongoing South Korean television series, Alchemy of Souls is getting more popular each passing day. Penned by the famous screenwriters Hong Sisters, the drama depicts the stories of young mages dealing with heaven and earth.

Alchemy of Souls Episode 19 is the upcoming segment to be released on Saturday, August 27. The K-drama started premiering on tvN on June 18, 2022 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 21:10 (KST). It is also available for streaming on TVING and Netflix in selected regions.

The Kdrama was on hiatus for one week and resumed its broadcast on August 20. After its return, it could immediately reclaim its high viewership rating of 7.6 percent (according to Nielsen Korea), which it had previously scored with its July 31 broadcast, and successfully took first place in its time slot.

Alchemy of Souls was on a break due to the production team's wish to produce more and improve the picture quality of the second half of the series. The series is divided into two parts: Alchemy of Souls Part 1 will end after 20 episodes, while Alchemy of Souls Season 2 or Part 2 is currently in production for 10 episodes and is planned to premiere by the end of 2022. The filming for the second season will be wrapped up soon.

On June 14 before the release of the romantic drama, the director Park Joon-hwa was cited as saying "When writing the script for the first time, there are various stories, the narrative is interesting, and there are sharp conflicts and various stories about relationships and stories about each family. I didn't have time to do fun with the tiki-taka."

"There are so many changes and variations in our narrative, so I thought I wanted to put a human story in it. I'm still writing the script for part 2, but it's in progress. A story that can be contained. It was more difficult than I thought to put the narrative and relationship story in 20 parts, so I made the decision early on." – Park Joon-hwa (according to Naver News)

The fantasy drama is set in a fictional country called Daeho that does not exist in history or on maps. The series is about the love and growth of young mages as they overcome their twisted fates due to a magic spell known as the "alchemy of souls", which allows souls to switch bodies.

It follows the story of an elite warrior named Nak-su whose soul is accidentally trapped inside the weak body of Mu-deok—Jang Uk's servant.

