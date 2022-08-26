Left Menu

Kylie Jenner slammed for behaving 'rudely' with fan

Model Kylie Jenner has been slammed by netizens for appearing to act rudely towards a fan during her cosmetics launch party recently.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 22:18 IST
Kylie Jenner (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Model Kylie Jenner has been slammed by netizens for appearing to act rudely towards a fan during her cosmetics launch party recently. The "Kardashians" star faced flak after one of her photos went viral of her looking less than thrilled while snapping a pic with an excited fan, Page Six reported.

LA-based producer Alexa May Rhodes posted a TikTok video of herself approaching Jenner for a photo at the event's step-and-repeat. Jenner, 25, didn't make eye contact with Rhodes - barely acknowledging her existence - throughout the duration of the short clip.

The video, which has over 530,000 views, drew hundreds of comments from angry fans "What bad attitude," a social media user commented.

"Why she behaved like this?" another one wrote. Jenner has yet to publicly address the backlash.

The whole Kardashian squad was out in full force Wednesday night to celebrate Jenner's launch. Jenner went with a more professional look for the outing, opting for a body-hugging, button-down dress. Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner also supported Kylie with matching Barbiecore pink outfits, while Kim Kardashian chose a classic all-black Balenciaga look. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

