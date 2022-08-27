Tennis-Gauff says she earned first paycheck as Serena 'stunt double'
American Coco Gauff often tals about compatriot Serena Williams as an inspiration and on Friday she said the 23-times Grand Slam winner is partially to thank for her first paycheck too. The 18-year-old French Open finalist earned her first wages playing the role of a young Williams for an airline commercial, Gauff told reporters ahead of Monday's U.S. Open main draw start, and snagged a photo with her childhood idol on the set.
American Coco Gauff often tals about compatriot Serena Williams as an inspiration and on Friday she said the 23-times Grand Slam winner is partially to thank for her first paycheck too.
The 18-year-old French Open finalist earned her first wages playing the role of a young Williams for an airline commercial, Gauff told reporters ahead of Monday's U.S. Open main draw start, and snagged a photo with her childhood idol on the set. "I first met Serena - she definitely doesn't know this - I think I was nine or 10 years old. They needed a stunt double to play a young version of her just the face down," said Gauff.
"I think it was for a Delta commercial. I don't think they ever used it but that was, like, my first check I ever got as a kid. She doesn't know this but the first money I ever made for myself was because of her, doing a commercial." Fan-favourite Gauff joined her U.S. Open competitors in offering praise for Williams, who won her first major title before Gauff was born and will soon retire after having inspired a generation of Black athletes.
"Growing up I never thought that I was different because the No. 1 player in the world was somebody who looked like me," said Gauff. "I think that's the biggest thing that I can take from what I've learned from Serena."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Delta
- Serena
- French
- Serena Williams
- Williams
- American Coco Gauff
- Grand Slam
- Gauff
ALSO READ
French cartoonist Sempe, famous for New Yorker covers, dies age 89
IAEA Radiation Emergency Management School held in French
Carbon emissions from French wildfires hit record
European firefighters join battle to stop French wildfires
French cartoonist Sempe, famous for New Yorker covers, dies age 89