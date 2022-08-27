Left Menu

Ajay Devgn, Tabu conclude shooting of 'Bholaa'

Actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu have completed filming for their upcoming movie Bholaa, the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi. Tabu shared the news of the movies production wrap in a post on Instagram on Friday night alongside a photo with Devgn from the sets.Look

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 10:38 IST
Ajay Devgn, Tabu conclude shooting of 'Bholaa'
Ajay Devgn, Tabu (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu have completed filming for their upcoming movie ''Bholaa'', the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit ''Kaithi''. Tabu shared the news of the movie's production wrap in a post on Instagram on Friday night alongside a photo with Devgn from the sets.

''Look!! We finished our 9th film together! #wewrap #bholaa @ajaydevgn @adffilms'' the 51-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

The two actors previously shared screen space in movies such as ''Vijaypath'', ''Vijaypath'' (1994), ''Haqeeqat'' (1995), ''Thakshak'' (1999), ''Drishyam'' (2015), ''Golmaal Again'' (2017), and ''De De Pyaar De'' (2019). They will also star together in the upcoming film ''Drishyam 2''.

''Bholaa'' is directed by Devgn, who earlier helmed films such as ''U, Me aur Hum'' (2008), ''Shivaay'' (2016), and ''Runway 34'' (2022).

The original Tamil film, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, revolved around an ex-convict (played by Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

Devgn is taking on the lead role in the Hindi movie, which is produced by his banner Ajay Devgn Fiilms, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022