Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 will return with a new arc after a month's break

The Japanese manga, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 was scheduled for release in September, as it follows a monthly schedule. Unfortunately, the manga is on hiatus for a month and so the release date has been pushed back to October 2022.

Chapter 87 ended with Whis hinting that the strongest being in the universe might have emerged. So it serves as the end of the Granolah the Survivor arc. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 will begin a new arc of the series.

This break is for the writer, Akira Toriyama and the illustrator, Toyotaro. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 ended with a note from the editors confirming the hiatus. "Dragon Ball Super will be taking a break for a bit to prepare for the next arc!"

The latest chapter ends with Granolah almost collapsing and starts coughing up blood. He understands that now he is having a short lifespan. Fortunately, Monaito appears and starts healing Granolah.

Monaito reveals he can heal Granolah with his power but it will be far better if his power combines with Goku and Vegeta's. But Gas hurts at Monaito's chest and makes him unconscious.

Later Goku and Vegeta find Frieza easily killing Gas. Frieza kills Gas. Gas sees his face crumbling and understands that he is a moment away from death. The chapter ends with Frieza leaving the planet with Elec and Maki. Whis helps Monaito to regain consciousness.

The spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 will come out the same week of its release. Fans can also follow the raw scans, which usually come out one to two days before the official issue of any manga chapter. But we have to wait more than one month.

We will update you on Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 as soon as we get something new. The manga will be available in English and Spanish via web and mobile applications. Fans can follow VIZ media, Manga Plus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms to read the chapters.

