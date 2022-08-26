Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 195 summary, release date & time

The Japanese manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 195 is the upcoming segment that will confirm whether NoritoshiKamo is dead. The outcome of the severe fight between the cursed spirit Naoya and Noritoshi ensures Maki is safe.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 195 spoilers. The summary for the chapter is out. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 195 will continue "Sakurajima Colony, Part 5".

Chapter 194 of the manga which is titled "Sakurajima Colony, Part 5." It shows Naoya is taunting Maki after attacking her, and he mentioned her sister Mai. Meanwhile, Noritoshi attacks Naoya using his Piercing Blood technique. Naoya understood Noritoshi is using too much blood while using his technique, and he might lose his life.

Noritoshi supports Maki to stay behind until he leaves the barrier. Maki needs some rest so that he can get a good chance to win the game. A flashback is also shown where Noritoshi used the same technique in the past. Now he is seriously injured.

Naoya is even faster than Hanami. The chapter ends by showing the two wrestlers entering the game. One of the wrestlers is sumo.

The Twitter user Ducky has revealed the summary for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 195.

https://twitter.com/IDuckyx/status/1562636270467436546

The release for the chapter is not so far, and the raw scans will be out within two to three days before the release. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 195 will release on Sunday, August 28 in Japan, while international fans will get it on Monday, August 29.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Here's the list of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 195 timings in different places around the planet.

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM JST

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST

British Time: 4 PM BST

European Time: 5 PM CEST

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT

Fans can read all the published chapters of the Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter on the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

