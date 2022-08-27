Left Menu

Danny Huston joins Bill Skarsgard in 'The Crow' reboot

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-08-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 15:18 IST
Danny Huston joins Bill Skarsgard in 'The Crow' reboot
Danny Huston Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood veteran Danny Huston has boarded the cast of the reboot of classic 1994 movie ''The Crow''.

Filmmaker Rupert Sanders is directing the new feature film, led by Bill Skarsgard and also stars Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter FKA Twigs, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The details of Huston's character have been kept under wraps.

The revenge thriller is written by Academy Award-nominated Zach Baylin and based on the original graphic novel of the beloved character that was created, written and illustrated by James O'Barr.

The original movie featured actor Brandon Lee as Eric Draven, a man who along with his fiancee are assaulted and killed by a gang after the couple's car breaks down.

He is resurrected by a crow and exacts vengeance on those who took his life and the life of his love.

Skarsgard, best known for playing Pennywise the Dancing Clown in ''It'' films, is taking on the role of Daven in the reboot.

''The Crow'' was a critical and box office hit and gained a fervent cult following after the on-set death of star Brandon Lee.

It was followed by three sequels -- ''The Crow: City of Angels'' (1996), ''The Crow: Salvation'' (2000) and ''The Crow: Wicked Prayer'' -- but none of them were as successful as the first film.

The new movie, currently in production in Czech Republic, is produced by Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, John Jencks and Edward R Pressman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022