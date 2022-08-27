Kathie Lee Gifford pays tribute to Regis Philbin on his 91st birthday

American TV presenter Kathie Lee Gifford remembered her co-host Regis Philbin, the iconic television personality best-known for his hosting duties on 'Live!' on his 91st birthday. Gifford, who hosted "Live!" on ABC with the TV presenter, shared a photo of herself and Philbin on Instagram Thursday.

Gifford could be seen laughing at Philbin in the black-and-white picture as he did something goofy. "I miss Regis every day," she captioned the photo. "But this is a particularly difficult day as we remember this amazing man who would have been 91." "Sending love to Joy and the rest of their family as they celebrate an extraordinary man and life," Gifford added. Fans poured their own tributes to Philbin into the comments area. "He brought a lot of joy into homes so many mornings," one user wrote. "great pic! your energies together are pure magic," another wrote.

According to Fox News, Philbin's distinctive voice also stayed in people's minds. For more than 20 years, he presided over ABC's "Live!" programme. Kelly Ripa is now in charge of the programme. "So many of my childhood early morning memories are of getting ready for school with you and Regis in the background," the user wrote. "I can still hear his distinct famous voice and your laugh after he said something funny. I miss watching you two together. I still can't believe he's gone. But not forgotten." "We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," the TV presenter's family said in a statement at the time.

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him -- for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss." Philbin, who held the Guinness World Record for most hours spent on television, passed away in July 2020 at the age of 88. (ANI)

