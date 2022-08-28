Bill Camp boards Jeff Daniel's Netflix show 'A Man in Full'

Veteran actor Bill Camp has joined the cast of Netflix's limited series ''A Man in Full'', led by Jeff Daniels.

To be directed by Regina King, the drama is based on the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name, according to entertainment news outlet Deadline.

In the six-episode series, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels)faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.

Camp, best known for featuring in critically-acclaimed shows such as ''The Night Of'' and ''The Queen’s Gambit'', will play the character of Harry Zale.

Known in business circles as “The Workout Artiste”, a term to describe the ''bootcamps'' he puts debtors through, Zale stands between any hope Charlie has of saving his business empire.

''A Man in Full'' marks a reunion between Daniels and Camp, who earlier featured together in two series -- ''American Rust'' (2018) and ''The Looming Tower'' (2021).

The new show will also star Diane Lane, Lucy Liu, William Jackson Harper, Aml Ameen, Tom Pelphrey, Sarah Jones, Jon Michael Hill, and Chante Adams.

The limited series, written by David E Kelly, had received a straight-to-series order at the streamer in November last year.

Kelley will also serve as executive producer and showrunner on ''A Man in Full''.

King will direct the first three episodes in addition to executive producing via her Royal Ties production banner, which is currently under a first-look deal with Netflix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)