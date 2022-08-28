Left Menu

Notting Hill Carnival returns to London streets after hiatus

PTI | London | Updated: 28-08-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 18:00 IST
Notting Hill Carnival returns to London streets after hiatus
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The annual Notting Hill Carnival has returned to the streets of London for the first time since 2019, with more than 1 million people expected to take in the music, spectacular parades, dancing and food offerings at Europe's largest street party on Sunday and Monday.

The carnival, which celebrates Caribbean culture at the end of August every year, had to take place online for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The carnival traces its history back to 1958, when Trinidadian human rights activist Claudia Jones began organising a gathering to unify the community after a series of racially motivated attacks on West Indians in west London's Notting Hill neighbourhood.

The event has grown from a festival drawing several hundred people to a huge annual street party, with tens of thousands of performers in the parade and more than 30 sound systems.

Celebrations began on Saturday night, as more than 1,000 people gathered to watch a steel band competition in west London.

Pepe Francis heads the Ebony Steelband Trust, which has been performing at the carnival for decades.

“Since the band has started, I'm on my fifth generation of people and there's been a lot of changes,” he said. ''But our members look forward to carnival every year and practice takes place regularly from year to year.” “A lot of people have been waiting for it to come back,” Francis added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022