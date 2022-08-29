Left Menu

Adil Hussain-starrer 'Lorni - The Flaneur' set for OTT debut on SonyLIV

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 11:31 IST
Actor Adil Hussain's thriller movie ''Lorni – The Flaneur'' will start streaming on SonyLIV from September 2, the streamer announced on Monday.

Written and directed by Wanphrang K Diengdoh, the movie was released in 2019 and showcased at various film festivals, such as the New York Indian Film Fest 2020, London Indian Film Festival 2021 and Ottawa Indian Film Festival 2021.

Set in Shillong, the story follows Shem (Hussain), an out-of-work, self-styled detective, whose life takes an interesting turn when he is asked to investigate the disappearance of a ‘paila’ - a coral necklace of great cultural significance for the Khasi people.

Navigating narrow streets and dark alleys, he embarks on an emotional and mental journey reflective of his reality and that of Shillong.

Hussain, known for his performances in movies such as ''English Vinglish'', ''Lootera'', ''Mukti Bhawan'' and ''Delhi Crime'', said he hopes the film is received positively by the viewers.

''I’m overwhelmed by the response we’ve received. The film weaves a beautiful world of dreams, folk tales, legends, and identities, in an out-of-the-box manner. It portrays the struggle between culture and modernity that the youth face today,'' the 58-year-old actor said in a statement.

Diengdoh said he is excited that the film will reach a wider audience with its debut on SonyLIV.

''Having grown up in Shillong, being able to build a story in and around it has been very fulfilling, and that’s what makes this film so personal. Also, it is proof that in spite of our very nascent filmmaking culture, Meghalaya is capable of putting quality content at par with the rest of the world. I hope more and more people watch the film and like it,'' he added.

Produced by Maiti Pictures and Reddur Productions, ''Lorni – The Flaneur'' is supported by a grant from the India Foundation for the Arts.

The movie also stars Dawiat Syiem and Elizer Bareh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

