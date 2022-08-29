The Seven Deadly Sins catalog: Everything we know so far

Japanese manga The Seven Deadly Sins dropped its finale on June 23, 2021. While the series enthusiasts are keenly waiting for Season 6, they should leave their hope. Though Netflix officially didn't announce that The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6 is canceled but they already notified that the manga series has ended with Season 5.

The last episode of The Seven Deadly Sins is titled "Heirs." "Heirs" is not only the last episode of Season 5 but it adapted the 346 volume of the manga and the end of the comic book on which the anime is based on.

At the end of the story, Meliodas and Elizabeth managed to defeat the Demon King. It ended the war between the demon race and the human race. "Heirs" is not only the last episode of Season 5 but it adapted the 346 volume of the manga and the end of the comic book on which the anime is based. So there's nothing left to explore in The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6. But fans are craving for more.

The Japanese fantasy manga series The Seven Deadly Sins ((Japanese: 七つの大罪, Hepburn: Nanatsu no Taizai) is written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki. Featuring a setting similar to the European Middle Ages, the story follows band of knights in the land of Britannia representing the seven deadly sins.

The franchise lovers can expect more movies and OVAs of The Seven Deadly Sins in the future. Last year, a sequel to the original Seven Deadly Sins story was released. It iscalled "Four Knights of the Apocalypse."

Currently, there are five seasons of The Seven Deadly Sins, two movies, three OVAs and one special completing catalog. The five seasons are titled as follows: The Seven Deadly Sins, Signs of Holy War, Revival of The Commandments, Imperial Wrath of the Gods, and Dragon's Judgement. The two movies are The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky (2018) and The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (2021).

The OVAs which are adapted from The Seven Deadly Sins manga are Bandit Ban (2015), Heroes Funtime – Extra Stories Compilation (2015), and Heroes' Frolic (2018). And the Special sequel is titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs of Holy War (2015).

Unfortunately, The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6 is highly unlikely to happen in the future. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on animaga series.

