Demi Lovato regrets making documentaries on her life

Seems like Demi Lovato won't be gracing the small screen anytime soon as the American singer-songwriter has stated that she regrets making documentaries on her life. According to Page Six, Lovato, who goes by she/they pronouns, revealed in an interview with Alternative Press magazine that she doesn't plan on making any more such documentaries.

"Honestly, I'm really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are too, and if they aren't, then they can watch my music videos," the 30-year-old told the outlet. Lovato has released three different documentaries over the past decade, outlining her struggles with addiction and its impact on her career. She told the outlet, "I wish I would have waited until I had my s-t figured out more because now it's cemented. Sobriety is what works for me and nothing else."

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer's most recent documentary, 'Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil', detailed her near-fatal drug overdose in 2018. Following the incident, Lovato revealed she was 'California Sober', meaning she still smoked weed and drank alcohol in moderation. But a year later, she gave up substances completely and went into treatment, reported Page Six. However, her dislike for documentaries doesn't mean she wants to stop sharing her story with fans. She just plans on waiting until she has figured out what she wants. "My story's not done, so I want to be able to say by the time I've written a book, 'OK, this is me grown up,'" she told the outlet.

Lovato recently released her 8th studio album, 'Holy Fvck', and said it reflects who she truly is. "I'm in a new chapter of my life, and I want my music to reflect that," Lovato said. On one of the tracks from the album, she dissed her relationship with ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, whom Lovato met when she was 17 and he was 29. "I think sometimes the public needs the truth, and that's why I decided to release ... [this] single," she said on an episode of the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, as per Page Six. (ANI)

